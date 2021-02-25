The comedian, who rose to fame with The Arsenio Hall show, now stars in Coming 2 America

Arsenio Hall Says His '90s Talk Show Gave Stars a Chance to Speak Their Minds: ‘I Was Black Twitter’

Before social media, Arsenio Hall says stars would use his popular late-night talk show to air their grievances, promote a project or share funny stories.

"I remember getting calls from Tupac saying, 'Hey, man, I got some problems going on. Can I come on and talk about them?' " says Hall. "I was Black Twitter."

The comedian, 65, stars in the highly anticipated sequel, Coming 2 America (on Amazon Prime March 5) with Eddie Murphy, 59. In the comedy, the duo reprise their roles as Prince Akeem and hist trusty friend Semmi who return to America to find Akeem's long-lost son (Jermaine Fowler). They re-team with original costars and join new ones, including Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes.

Hall says he is proud that his late-night talk show, which launched in 1989, offered a safe space for artists to express themselves.

During its five-season run, Hall chatted with Bill Clinton, who stopped by when running for President and famously played the saxophone; Magic Johnson, who did his first interview with Hall after announcing he was HIV positive; and Mariah Carey, who made her TV debut on the show.

"I got to break a generation of music, everything from MC Hammer to Q-Tip," says Hall.

The show became a huge hit with its news-making guests and the audience's signature "woof, woof" chant and Hall made history becoming the first Black man to host and produce his own late-night talk show.

But, he says, the best part of the job was getting a chance to shine a light on others.