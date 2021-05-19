Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Wraps Filming His First Movie Bully High

Joseph Baena is adding actor to his resume as he finishes filming his first movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena already follows in his dad's footsteps when it comes to bodybuilding ... but now he's mimicking his pops in Hollywood.

Joseph Baena is taking another step in his father's shoes, this time as an actor.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, 23, is seen on the set of his first movie Bully High, which just wrapped filming.

According to IMDB, Baena plays the "school president" in the upcoming independent film. While there isn't much information about the movie, IMDB's description of the plot says it centers on a Muslim high school student who is bullied for wearing a Hijab.

In the TMZ photos, the budding actor is seen holding up a homecoming king poster with his face and character's name on it. He was also seen at the pitcher's mound on a baseball field.

On May 16, the realtor-turned-actor posted a behind-the-scenes photo of him on set of the film on Instagram. "Having a great time on the set of 'Bully High," Baena wrote. "Finally know what it's like to be a private school kid 😂"

In the photo, Baena is seen on a private high school campus, sporting a navy blue blazer, gray trousers and brown dress shoes.

Baena is also set to appear in the sci-fi movie The Chariot starring John Malkovich and Shane West.

Earlier in May, Baena, the son of The Terminator actor and his former family housekeeper Mildred Baena, announced on Instagram his new career in real estate, a pivot from his previous bodybuilding endeavors that mirrored his father's time in the competitive sport.

Baena said he's "not your average realtor" on the Instagram photo he posted of himself in a printed button down and dress pants, holding a leather folder and smiling in front of a luxury home in Los Angeles.

He continued, "Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate. Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties , but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!"