Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Lookalike Son Joseph Baena Shows Off Abs in Gym Selfie

Joseph Baena, 23, is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the actor's former housekeeper, Mildred Baena

Joseph Baena is looking fitter than ever.

The 23-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger showed off his muscular physique on Tuesday while enduring a tough workout at the gym, which he documented on Instagram.

In a mirror selfie posted on his Instagram Story, a shirtless Baena showed off his abs and muscles while standing beside his trainer. "Feelin nutz today," he wrote on the photo.

Baena also shared a video on Instagram that showed him using a rowing machine and a pull-down machine. At the end of the clip, Baena smiled at the camera while striking his dad's iconic bodybuilder pose.

"Training back today because she didn’t have mine," he captioned the post.

Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son with Mildred Baena, who was his former housekeeper.

The Terminator actor, 73, is also dad to sons Patrick, 27, and Christopher, 23, and daughters Christina, 29, and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

Image zoom Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joseph Baena | Credit: Sam Tabone/WireImage; TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Last month, Schwarzenegger celebrated Baena's 23rd birthday with a sweet tribute to his youngest child. "Happy birthday @projoe2! I love watching your progress with your training, your work, and in every part of your life," the proud father wrote on Instagram alongside a photoshopped photo of Baena.

"I can't wait to see what’s coming next. I love you!" the actor added.

Beana also shared a post to mark his special day, posting a photo of himself in front of balloons while thanking everyone for the birthday wishes. "So thankful for all your birthday wishes!!! A new year around the world and I’m more ready than ever to work my hardest on everything I do. Also... Happy World Smile Day!!! Love you all," he wrote.

In September, the father-son duo were spotted spending some time together in Los Angeles. The actor and Baena were photographed enjoying a bike ride for which Schwarzenegger wore a Terminator-inspired shirt.