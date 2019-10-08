Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Parties Shirtless for Gym-Themed 22nd Birthday Bash

Joseph Baena celebrated his 22nd birthday in style.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son posted a series of pictures from his birthday bash — and it looked like a night to remember! The pool party was named “Joe’s Gym” with guests enjoying throwback decorations and even trying out workout recovery equipment.

“JOE’S GYM OPEN FOR BUSINESS!” Baena captioned the post.

His girlfriend Nicky Dodaj also posted several photos from the night, including a sweet shot of the two of them.

“WELCOME TO JOES GYM !!!” she captioned her own post.

Schwarzenegger had Baena with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper whom he had an affair with. He also shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, 29, Christina, 28, Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22.

Baena is a big fan of going to the gym and frequently shares his fitness regimen and progress on Instagram, which often calls attention to just how much he looks like his famous father.

In a photo taken at the gym earlier this year, Baena flexed his muscles wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts and gray converse sneakers. Posing with his arms outward, Baena recreated Schwarzenegger’s classic pose from 1976.

“Just a lil thicc,” Baena captioned the full body shot on Instagram.

The original photo, which Baena’s pose was clearly inspired by, was taken right after Schwarzenegger, now 72, won Mr. Olympia for the sixth straight time in 1975.