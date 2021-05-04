Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Is 'Super Excited' to Start New Realtor Career

There's a new realtor in town, and it's Joseph Baena.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, 23, announced on Instagram that he's going into real estate, a switch from his previous bodybuilding endeavors.

Baena said he's "not your average realtor" on the Instagram photo he posted of himself in a printed button down and dress pants, holding a clipboard and smiling in front of a luxury home in Los Angeles.

He continued, "Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate. Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties , but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!"

Baena revealed he'll be based in West Los Angeles and Silicon Beach, and said if anyone is looking to buy or sell a home to "shoot me a DM."

Although Baena, the son of Schwarzenegger and his former family housekeeper Mildred Baena, was previously following his father's bodybuilding footsteps, it seems like he's determined to put his business degree to good use.

"Congratulations, Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine, and today is your big day!" the 73-year-old Terminator star captioned an Instagram post of him and his son in 2019. "You have earned all of the celebrations, and I'm so proud of you. I love you!"