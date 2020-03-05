Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Goes to the Gym with Girlfriend After First Anniversary

Image zoom Joseph Baena and Nicky Dodaj Backgrid

The couple who sweats together, stays together!

Joseph Baena and girlfriend Nicky Dodaj were seen leaving a gym in Venice, California, together on Wednesday, over a week after celebrating their first anniversary.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, 22, wore a black Gold Gym’s sweatshirt and a pair of blue shorts, while Dodaj, also 22, wore an all-black ensemble.

On February 23, Baena celebrated their romantic milestone, penning a heartfelt tribute to his love.

“One year with my partner in crime!!!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of cuddly snaps. “Can’t wait for more,” he added, sharing that he was looking forward to all of the “adventures, laughs and celebrations to come! I love you.”

Leaving no doubt of her own affections, Dodaj replied by commenting, “love you cutie.”

Earlier that month, the couple celebrated another happy moment in their relationship: their second Valentine’s Day.

“My valentine 2 years in a row. Back in our favorite place where it all started,” she captioned a smiling shot of the pair, which was taken in Malibu, home to their shared alma mater, Pepperdine University.

In addition to his love for his girlfriend, Baena has a well-documented passion for fitness.

Baena is a big fan of going to the gym and frequently shares his fitness regimen online, which calls attention to just how much he looks like Schwarzenegger, who is a former professional bodybuilder.

“Got nominated for the #classicchallenge by @dakota_stinson_, so HERE YA GO!” he wrote last November, as he took part in a challenge that involved mimicking Schwarzenegger’s classic bodybuilding poses.

“Arnold 2.0 no doubt,” one of his followers commented on the snap, while another replied: “Starting to look like your father!”

Image zoom Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger Joseph Baena/Instagram; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Baena’s last birthday was also fitness-themed, with guests getting a chance to enjoy throwback decorations and even try out workout recovery equipment.

“JOE’S GYM OPEN FOR BUSINESS!” Baena captioned a social media post, which featured a sweet shot of himself and Dodaj.

Schwarzenegger had Baena with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper whom he had an affair with. He also shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, 30, Christina, 28, Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22.