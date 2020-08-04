Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Celebrates Dad’s Birthday with Rare Childhood Photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger had son Joseph with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena

Joseph Baena wished dad Arnold Schwarzenegger a happy birthday with a sweet throwback picture.

Posting on Instagram, Baena, 22, shared a childhood snap of him as a kid in his dad's arms. The shot shows Schwarzenegger holding onto his son and smiling as the sandy-haired boy looks back while nestled in his arms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper.

"Wishing the Happiest Birthday to my Dad! You are and will always be 'Número Uno'," Baena wrote, also sharing a throwback show of Schwarzenegger wearing a shirt with the Spanish saying printed on it.

On Thursday, Schwarzenegger's son Patrick shared a glimpse at their small family gathering celebrating the actor's birthday, which saw his ex-wife Maria Shriver, 64, in attendance. Baena was not in the shot.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver posed for a smiley family photo with their four kids, Patrick, 26, Christina, 29, Christopher, 22, and Katherine, 30, who’s currently expecting a child with husband Chris Pratt.

“I’m trying so hard to smile.... damn wisdom teeth SMH… Happy birthday pops! Love u,” Patrick wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside the snapshot, which showed Arnold’s decadent desserts, including candle-topped pie and a chocolate cake.

Katherine — who commented on her brother’s post: “Family time is the best time” — shared her own birthday shout-out for her dad. Sharing sweet throwback father-daughter pictures, Katherine wrote, “Happy birthday daddy!! I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you!” on Thursday.

In May 2011, Shriver and Schwarzenegger announced their split after 25 years of marriage. The two noted at the time that their four kids are "the light and the center of both of our lives."