Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Announces New Movie Project with Shirtless Photo

The actor is currently filming on location in Hawaii

By Olivia Jakiel November 22, 2021 06:33 PM
Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Joseph Baena is following in his father's acting footsteps. 

Baena, 24, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he is shooting a new project in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"Excited to be filming the movie Lava with the @bitflixnfts team!" the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena, the Schwarzenegger family's former housekeeper, captioned the on-location photo, adding, "Comment what you think is happening in this scene."

Although Baena's acting career is just getting started – he only has a few movie credits to his name, per IMDb – this isn't the first project he's worked on this year.

In May, the aspiring bodybuilder finished filming Bully High, in which he plays the role of the "school president."

According to IMDb, the movie is about a Muslim high school girl who gets bullied for wearing a hijab. 

On top of pursuing acting like his dad, Baena also has his eyes set on another career goal: realtor. "Not your average realtor!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself standing outside a luxury home in May.

"Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate. Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties , but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!" Baena also added that he is focusing on the real estate market in the West L.A. and Silicon Beach area of Los Angeles.

In October, Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to wish his son a happy 24th birthday, as well as success in his acting and real estate endeavors.

"Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting," the former governor of California wrote alongside a photo collage of the pair. "I know this will be another fantastic year."

