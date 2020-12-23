Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Zoom-Bomb Kindergarten Cop 30th Anniversary Reunion

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave a few of his former costars a major surprise!

The actor unexpectedly joined some of his Kindergarten Cop costars as they reunited to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary on Monday — to their immense shock.

The moment came about half an hour into the Zoom reunion hosted by Yahoo Entertainment. As the group discussed their lives 30 years after the 1990 classic, the moderator Ethan Alter said he hears someone knocking before Schwarzenegger suddenly appears onscreen.

"Are you serious?" said an incredulous Miko Hughes, who played Joseph in the film. "I'm really surprised. I would've never expected this. It's so great to see you."

"What? No way!" Adam Wylie, who played Larry, said excitedly.

Schwarzenegger then takes some time to hear what the group had been up to, including twins Tiffany and Krystle Mataras, Christian Cousins and Brian Wagner.

As they talked, Schwarzenegger also told the stories behind some of his famous lines, including the scene where he repeatedly screamed, "It's not a tumor!"

"There was some times when we realized that when I said certain lines in the class, because of my accent and because the way I say things, the kids were laughing," he explained. "I would just scream loud, 'It's not a tumor, it's not a tumor at all!' and the kids would be laughing instead of being scared."

Schwarzenegger then recalled how director Ivan Reitman told him, "If the kids laugh, then I think the audience will laugh too," so the two decided to keep them in. "And that's exactly what happened, so those lines became classic lines."

In the end, Schwarzenegger made sure to set plans for everyone to see each other in person after the COVID-19 health crisis ends.

"I think it was stupid for us not to do that in the past, but I think we should get together when this coronavirus is over, we should have a reunion. We can get together, have a party and get the gossip going," Schwarzenegger said.

“Without any doubt, it was the performance of you kids that really made this movie,” he added. “That’s what made it endearing, that’s what made it successful, and people wanted to watch it over and over again.”