Arnold Schwarzenegger Stars as Coffee-Drinking Zeus in Teaser for BMW's Super Bowl Commercial

Salma Hayek is set to appear as Zeus' wife Hera when the full ad airs during Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13

Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting his inner Greek God on!

Earlier this week, BMW released a seconds-long teaser for an upcoming ad that is scheduled to air in full later this month during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the short clip, Schwarzenegger, 74, appears as the Greek God Zeus and orders a macchiato.

As the barista in the coffee shop mispronounces his name numerous times, an angry Schwarzenegger approaches the counter and informs him of the correct pronunciation. "It's Zeus," he says, as lighting strikes across gold plated armor he is wearing.

When the barista notes that the name is just like "the Greek God of lightning," a serious-faced Schwarzenegger says, "It's exactly like that," before he grabs his drink, never losing eye contact with the store employee.

With Schwarzenegger walking away, the worker exclaims, "Cool!" before a thunderclap is heard and a BMW logo appears above the date of the forthcoming Super Bowl.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Credit: Courtesy of BMW

Last month, Schwarzenegger teased the Super Bowl commercial when he shared an image for a mysterious project called Zeus on Instagram.

Seen dressed as the Greek god in what mimicked a poster for an upcoming film, the Terminator star captioned the post with a cryptic message, writing: "Coming February 2022."

Salma Hayek, meanwhile, is also set to be involved in the BMW ad, which the actress announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Sharing a photograph similar to one that Schwarzenegger posted with herself dressed as Hera — Zeus' wife — Hayek, 55, wrote, "I am very excited that my first @BMWUSA ad is for their first-ever electric iX. Check it out on 2.13.22 @BMW #BMWElectric #Ad."

Schwarzenegger has previously appeared in Super Bowl advertisements in years past, including one in 2014 for Bud Light and one in 2017 for the Mobile Strike game, Entertainment Weekly reported.