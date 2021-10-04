Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena a Happy 24th Birthday: 'You Are Crushing It'

"I know this will be another fantastic year," Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote to his youngest son

Arnold Schwarzenegger is sending some birthday love to his youngest son, Joseph Baena.

On Saturday, the 74-year-old actor celebrated his son — who he shares with Mildred Patricia Baena —as he rang in his 24th birthday.

Posting on Twitter, the Terminator star shared a trio of photographs of time spent with his son, including a shot of himself and Joseph sharing a drink together, a picture of the pair bicycling with one another, and one last shot of the father-son duo posing before a mural that depicted Schwarzenegger in his bodybuilding days.

"Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting," the proud dad wrote alongside the post. "I know this will be another fantastic year."

On his Instagram account, Baena thanked supporters for their kind birthday messages alongside a photo of himself posing before a candle-lit cake.

"So thankful for all the birthday wishes yesterday!!! 23 was amazing! It was filled with new friends new experiences and most importantly, a lot of goals met," he wrote in his caption. "Feeling extra grateful and excited to see what happens in year 24!"

Recently, Baena has followed in his father's footsteps not only with his focus on fitness, but in a screen career as well having finished filming on his first movie, Bully High, earlier this year.

The young actor shared a photo of himself on the set of the film, in which he plays a student at a private school, back in May. "Having a great time on set of 'Bully High' Finally know what it's like to be a private school kid 😂," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Baena is also set to appear in the sci-fi movie The Chariot starring John Malkovich and Shane West.

Also in May, Baena announced his new career in real estate. At the time, Baena said he's "not your average realtor" alongside an Instagram photo he posted of himself in a printed button-down shirt and dress pants while holding a leather folder and smiling in front of a luxury home in Los Angeles.

"Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate," he added. "Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties, but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home!"