Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'I Love You!'

"I love watching your progress with your training, your work, and in every part of your life," Arnold Schwarzenegger shared

Happy birthday, Joseph Baena!

On Saturday, Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his son's 23rd birthday with a tribute on social media. "Happy birthday @projoe2! I love watching your progress with your training, your work, and in every part of your life," the proud father shared alongside a photoshopped photo of Baena.

"I can't wait to see what’s coming next. I love you!" said the actor, who is also dad to sons Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 23, as well as daughters Christina, 28, and 30-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son with Mildred Baena, who was his former housekeeper.

The birthday boy also shared a post to mark his special day, posting a photo of himself in front of balloons while thanking everyone for the birthday wishes.

"So thankful for all your birthday wishes!!! A new year around the world and I’m more ready than ever to work my hardest on everything I do. Also... Happy World Smile Day!!! Love you all," he wrote.

Last month, the father-son duo were spotted spending some time together in Los Angeles. The actor and Baena were photographed enjoying a bike ride for which Schwarzenegger wore a Terminator-inspired shirt.

Schwarzenegger's casual black T-shirt featured a special message reading, “We’ll Be Back,” a play on his 1984 film Terminator in which he played a killer robot and said the iconic words, “I’ll be back.”