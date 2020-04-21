Arnold Schwarzenegger Wears a 'We'll Be Back' Face Mask While Bike Riding with 2 of His Children

Image zoom Backgrid

Arnold Schwarzenegger is staying safe — and spreading a positive message.

The actor, 72, enjoyed a bike ride on Saturday with two of his five children, son Patrick, 26, and daughter Christina, 28. Schwarzenegger wore a black mask to cover his face amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The star’s mask also had a special message reading, “We’ll Be Back,” a play on his 1984 film Terminator in which he played a killer robot and said the iconic words, “I’ll be back.”

Schwarzenegger shared a photo of himself sitting on his bike and wearing his mask while in front of the Santa Monica Pier in California.

“We’ll be back. We will get through this together,” he wrote in the caption. “If you want to protect yourself in style and help feed @afterschoolallstars families, get your mask now at the link in bio.”

In March, the former governor of California donated $1 million to a GoFundMe, “Frontline Responders Fund,” meant to provide medical professionals with critical supplies such as masks, gowns and gloves.

“I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better,” the Terminator star wrote in the caption.

He continued, “This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out.”

Schwarzenegger is listed on the fundraising team along with fellow actor Edward Norton, who donated $10,000 and helped raise $2,660 as of publication from six donations.

