Arnold Schwarzenegger Wears Cheeky Terminator Shirt on Bike Ride with Son Joseph Baena

The actor wore a shirt that read “We’ll Be Back,” a play on his 1984 film Terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger is channeling his inner Terminator during an outing with his son.

On Tuesday, the actor was seen sporting a Terminator-inspired shirt while out enjoying a bike ride in Los Angeles with his son Joseph Baena.

Schwarzenegger's casual black t-shirt featured a special message reading, “We’ll Be Back,” a play on his 1984 film Terminator in which he played a killer robot and said the iconic words, “I’ll be back.”

The father of five paired the shirt with a pair of black shorts, wearing a similar outfit to Baena, 22, who donned a black t-shirt and dark shorts and a baseball cap.

The two took a break from staying inside during the coronavirus pandemic to grab their mountain bikes for some fresh air.

Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper.

In April, the actor — who celebrated his 73rd birthday with his damily earlier this month — stepped out for a bike ride with two of his other children, son Patrick, 26, and daughter Christina, 28, while wearing a similar Terminator-themed accessory.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the former governor of California wore a black face mask that read "We'll Be Back," which perfectly matches his Terminator tee.

Schwarzenegger shared a photo of himself sitting on his bike and wearing his mask while in front of the Santa Monica Pier in California.

“We’ll be back. We will get through this together,” he wrote in the caption. “If you want to protect yourself in style and help feed @afterschoolallstars families, get your mask now at the link in bio.”

In March, Schwarzenegger donated $1 million to a GoFundMe, “Frontline Responders Fund,” meant to provide medical professionals with critical supplies such as masks, gowns and gloves.

“I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better,” the Terminator star wrote in the caption.

He continued, “This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out.”