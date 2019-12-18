Arnold Schwarzenegger On Watching His Son Patrick's Sex Scenes: 'It's Really an Experience'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening up about his son Patrick Schwarzenegger’s acting skills — including his steamy sex scenes.

The actor, 72, spoke to Fox LA on Friday, revealing it “was wild watching” Patrick, 26, act in his recent film Daniel Isn’t Real.

“His acting was so extraordinary, he’s so talented and all of a sudden there’s this sex scene all of a sudden. It was wild,” Arnold said.

The former California governor also revealed that he received a heads up about his son’s nude scene by his ex-wife Maria Shriver.

“I remember my [ex] wife called me the day [and] she said, ‘I just saw Patrick’s movie. It’s unbelievable, and I’m sitting there and he didn’t tell me anything about it and all of sudden there’s his naked butt there having a sex scene,'” he said, laughing.

"It was absolutely wild!"

He continued, “It’s really an experience and a half. I’m just proud because he’s doing another movie. He’s really working his way up and getting the starring roles.”

The proud dad of five also said he’d paid a visit to his son’s film set where he gushed about all the compliments people gave him about Patrick.

“Everyone came up to me telling me, ‘You have the nicest son. He’s so well behaved, he’s coming in so well prepared all the time,'” he added. “All these compliments, all the time — it’s great to see that.”

Image zoom Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick

On Friday, Patrick reacted to his mother watching his sex scene during an interview with her, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show.

“Why didn’t you warn Maria that was coming?” Kotb asked Patrick of the scene.

“I didn’t know what to say,” he said, laughing. “And then my sisters won’t stop talking about it either. And then my dad watched it the other night and that was the first thing that he said as well.”

Shriver chimed in, “What’s really important is that both his dad and I are incredibly proud of him because he works really hard at his craft. This is a really serious role and he’s gotten great reviews for his acting. That’s what we’re all so proud of.”

In Daniel Isn’t Real, Patrick plays Daniel, the imaginary friend of a troubled college freshman, Luke (Miles Robbins), who helps him cope with a violent trauma.

Daniel Isn’t Real is now in select theaters.