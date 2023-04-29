Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Is 'Very Proud' of Son-in-Law Chris Pratt's New 'Guardians' Film

"A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action," the actor wrote on Twitter after seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Published on April 29, 2023 04:04 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a keynote address by Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse at CES 2023 at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on January 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and features about 3,100 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Chris Pratt, Arnold Schwarzeneggar. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Ethan Miller/Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger is tipping his hat to son-in-law Chris Pratt.

The Terminator star, 75, congratulated Pratt, 43, on his new Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, writing on Twitter Friday that he "crushed" his latest performance as Star-Lord.

"I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW," Schwarzenegger wrote. "@prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you."

Pratt is married to and shares two children — daughters Lyla Maria, 2, and 11-month-old Eloise Christina — with the actor's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger. He is also a dad to 10-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Schwarzenegger stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, the year that his daughter married Pratt, to discuss his feelings about his then-new son-in-law.

"I get along with him really well," Schwarzenegger said, later adding that they got acquainted in the gym.

"Of course, the first thing when we met, he says, 'Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping iron,' " Schwarzenegger said. "Pumping iron was the decision-making factor, absolutely. We were in the gym, that was it.

At the time, he also described Pratt as "a strong guy" whom he's "very proud of."

"I was blown away when my daughter was telling me that she was going out with him," Schwarzenegger said. "[I was like], 'Do you have to be so competitive? I mean, do you have to have a guy that is taller than me, that is bigger than me, that is doing bigger movies than me … makes more money than me? What is going on here?' "

"I'm really happy that he is such a great guy," he said candidly. "Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me."

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about clean energy during the Consumer Electronics Show
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking with PEOPLE on the carpet at the Marvel film's premiere this week, Pratt responded to whether or not his kids think he's cool for starring in the franchise, saying, "No, not yet. Not yet. I'm hoping after tonight, he'll finally think I'm cool."

Pratt also talked with Variety about being "proud" to be the first person to drop an F-bomb in a Marvel movie.

"Yes, I do drop the first F-bomb. Take that Samuel L. Jackson!" Pratt said, referencing how fellow Marvel regular Jackson, 74, is known for using the F-word in his movie career.

Pratt's costar Elizabeth Debicki then asked if the curse word was in the script, to which he replied, "No, it was not. It was not scripted."

"Everyone's been trying to improv F-bombs for 10 different years ... and finally one made it in," Pratt added. "Usually when you start dropping F-bombs in like an improv scenario, it's really your indication to the filmmaker that you'd like to move on — and they actually put it into the film, so that's pretty good. I'm really proud. I did it!"

