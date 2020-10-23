Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Heart Surgery, His Second Cardiac Operation in 2 Years

Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure in Cleveland, Ohio.

The actor and former California governor shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Twitter Friday, writing, "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery."

He continued, "I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"

Schwarzenegger also shared the news on his Instagram, where two of his children, Katherine, 30, and Patrick, 27, commented on the post. The new mom left heart and praying hand emojis while his son wrote, "PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!"

The actor also has daughter Christina, 29, and son Christopher, 23, from his marriage to Maria Shriver and son, Joseph Baena, 23, from a previous relationship with Mildred Baena.

The Terminator star’s surgery comes two years after he underwent heart surgery to replace a previous pulmonic valve replacement.

The actor was to have a less-invasive catheter valve inserted but then it was decided he required open-heart surgery instead, his spokesperson said at the time.

Due to a congenital heart defect in 1997 Schwarzenegger also had an aortic valve replaced. His pulmonic valve was also replaced that year.

In April 2018, the father of five gave an update on his recovery on social media, writing, “It’s true: I’m back!”

“I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one,” he tweeted at the time. “But guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for.”

Schwarzenegger thanked his team of doctors and nurses, and expressed “gratitude” for his fans.

“Thank you to the doctors & nurses,” he continued. “And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.”