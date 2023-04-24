Arnold Schwarzenegger to Make Action Movie Return in New Film 'Breakout' (Report)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has not appeared on the big screen since 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate

Tommy McArdle
Published on April 24, 2023 02:00 PM
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about clean energy during the Consumer Electronics Show
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is headed back to the big screen.

On Monday, Deadline reported that Schwarzenegger, 75, is set to make his return to movies after a four-year hiatus from his acting career with the upcoming action movie Breakout.

The Terminator star will team with filmmaker Scott Waugh for the movie, in which the actor will play a man named Terry Reynolds who sets out to break his stepson out of prison in a foreign country, the outlet reported. The character "must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country," after his stepson's imprisonment for a framed crime, the synopsis reads.

Waugh is currently working with other action genre stalwarts Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone on The Expendables 4; Schwarzenegger previously appeared in the first three movies of that series.

Filming is expected to begin in eastern Europe later this year, the outlet reported.

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Martin Rauscher/SEPA.Media /Getty

Breakout will mark Schwarzenegger's first film role since he reprised his role as T-800 in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. The actor and former California governor also makes his first foray into live-action scripted television with his upcoming Netflix action comedy series FUBAR, premiering on the streaming service May 25.

Beyond those projects, Schwarzenegger has Kung Fury 2 hanging in post-production after it was shot in 2019, while a sequel to his 1988 comedy with Danny DeVito Twins — titled Triplets — also remains in the works, Deadline reported.

Back in 2015, Schwarzenegger was reported to be reprising his Conan the Barbarian role for a sequel titled The Legend of Conan, though the movie does not appear to have been produced.

Producer Jeff Elliott, who is set to work with Shwarzenegger on Breakout, called the actor "arguably the greatest action star in the history of film" in a statement obtained by Deadline on Monday.

"We couldn't be more excited to be working with Scott, fresh off the much-anticipated Expendables 4, which is going to be huge," Elliott said, per the outlet. "Pair that with Arnold, arguably the greatest action star in the history of film, and this is going to be a very fun ride for audiences all over the world."

Schwarzenegger's recent four-year break from acting is his second years-long hiatus from the movie industry since he first broke into movies in the 1970s. The bodybuilder-turned-actor previously did not appear in any movies between 2005 and 2009 while he served as governor of California — a hiatus that ended with his appearance in 2010's The Expendables.

