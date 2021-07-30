Arnold Schwarzenegger Throwback Photos
Long before he was the governator, the Austrian-born star was lifting weights and winning acting honors
Showing off his muscles in an undated image.
Curling up with Stay Hungry costar Sally Field.
With his best acting debut in a motion picture Golden Globe Award for Stay Hungry in 1977.
Smiling in an undated headshot.
With future wife Maria Shriver at the 1979 Special Olympics. Maria's mother, Eunice Mary Kennedy Shriver, founded the event.
Flexing in a 1985 portrait session.
With Shriver on their wedding day, April 26, 1986, in Hyannis, Massachusetts.
Getting revved up in a still from 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day.
Launching a London outpost of Planet Hollywood with collaborators Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis in the early '90s.
Chatting with John F. Kennedy Jr. in an undated image.
With George Clooney, promoting their 1997 film Batman & Robin.
Hosting The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.