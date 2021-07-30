Arnold Schwarzenegger Throwback Photos

Long before he was the governator, the Austrian-born star was lifting weights and winning acting honors

By Grace Gavilanes
July 30, 2021 10:00 AM

1 of 12

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Showing off his muscles in an undated image.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Credit: Bettman/Getty Images

Curling up with Stay Hungry costar Sally Field.

3 of 12

Credit: Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Image

With his best acting debut in a motion picture Golden Globe Award for Stay Hungry in 1977.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Credit: Cynthia Macadams/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Smiling in an undated headshot.

Advertisement

5 of 12

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage

With future wife Maria Shriver at the 1979 Special Olympics. Maria's mother, Eunice Mary Kennedy Shriver, founded the event.

6 of 12

Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Flexing in a 1985 portrait session.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Credit: Bettman/Getty Images

With Shriver on their wedding day, April 26, 1986, in Hyannis, Massachusetts. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Credit: A. Rapoport/Tri-Star

Getting revved up in a still from 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Advertisement

9 of 12

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Launching a London outpost of Planet Hollywood with collaborators Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis in the early '90s.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Credit: Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Chatting with John F. Kennedy Jr. in an undated image.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Credit: MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images

With George Clooney, promoting their 1997 film Batman & Robin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

Credit: Luis Trinh/NBC

Hosting The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Grace Gavilanes