Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits He 'Stepped Over the Lines Many Times' with Women: 'I Feel Bad'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking about his potentially harmful experiences with women more than a year after the #MeToo movement became a national trend.

In an interview with Men’s Health magazine for its 30th anniversary issue, the actor, 71, admitted he has regrets. “Looking back, I stepped over the line several times, and I was the first one to say sorry,” he recalled to the outlet when discussing his treatment of women before #MeToo. “I feel bad about it, and I apologize. When I became governor, I wanted to make sure that no one, including me, ever makes this mistake.”

That said, the father of five is confident with who he is and how he feels about the opposite sex. “I’ve not changed my view [on masculinity],” he explained. “I’m a guy. I would not change my view of who I am. The woman I was originally most in love with was my mother. I respected her, and she was a fantastic woman. I always had respect for women.”

Schwarzenegger divorced Maria Shriver in 2011 after the former governor of California admitted to fathering a child with the family housekeeper 14 years earlier.

Given his history as governor of California, Schwarzenegger got honest about today’s current political climate and his role in it — including his inflammatory comments calling opponents “girlie men” during a 2004 Republican National Convention.

“At the time it felt like the right thing to do… They were afraid of everything. Politicians in general want to do little things so there’s no risk involved. But it was shortsighted,” he said, adding that it’s time for the two parties to compromise.

“When you can reach out across the aisle and work together, you can get much more accomplished, rather than ‘girlie men’ or ‘f— you’ or ‘it’s my way or the highway,’ ” he continued. “People just sit around and complain when they hear something on the news. I’m a big advocate of ‘get off your f—ing couch and do something about it…’ If you see a president acting strange, do everything you can to unseat that president.”

This isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger has spoken out against Donald Trump. In July, after the president took Russian President Vladmir Putin‘s word over findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered with the 2016 (he’s since backtracked), Schwarzenegger roasted him in a scathing Instagram video.

“President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin and it was embarrassing. I mean, you stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy… I was asking myself, ‘When are you going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie?’ or something like that… You literally sold out at this press conference our intelligence community, our justice system and worst of all our country… You’re the president of the United States. You shouldn’t do that. What’s the matter with you?”