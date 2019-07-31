Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Joseph Baena Work Out Together in Special Birthday Photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating his 72nd birthday and his family is making sure he knows how much he is loved on his special day.

The Terminator star turned 72 on Tuesday and his sons, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, celebrated by shared sweet tributes on Instagram.

Baena, 21, shared a photo of himself at Gold’s Gym — which is where his father trained during his famed bodybuilding career — lifting weights while Arnold pointed at him and smiled at the camera.

“BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you dad 🎊🎉,” Baena wrote in the caption.

Patrick, 25, also shared a tribute to his father on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and his siblings, sisters Katherine, 29, and Christina, 28, and brother Christopher, 21, surrounding their father with a birthday cake.

“The cake 😂😂 Happy Birthday big guy @schwarzenegger 🎂 🎉,” Patrick wrote in the caption.

This has been a big year for Arnold’s family. Katherine married Chris Pratt in June, while Baena graduated from Pepperdine University in April.

Baena also congratulated Katherine on her wedding, writing, “Congratulations! 💕🍾” in the comment of a photo she shared of herself and Pratt at their wedding.

Arnold celebrated Baena’s achievement with a sweet Instagram post, writing, “Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”

And in May, Patrick posed with his father for the cover of GQ Germany in which they spoke about their close relationship.

“My vision was to create great kids. What I’m proud of is that I could kind of show him the way and he knew that he has all the help in the world from me all the time but that he had to do the work also,” the former governor of California said in a clip of the interview.

Patrick said, “My dad has always taught us kids … follow your passion, what you love. And if you follow those things then ultimately you’re going to be successful.”

Arnold added, “We have a great father-son relationship, and we also have a great friendship.”