Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Patrick Bond in Sweet Interview: We Have 'a Great Friendship'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his oldest son, Patrick, are taking Germany by storm.

The father-son duo posed together for the June cover of GQ Germany wearing cowboy hats, jean shirts and boots.

The front cover of the magazine reads, “Die Schwarzeneggers” and included “Das Erste Vater-Sohn Interview” which translates to “The Schwarzeneggers, The First Father-Son Interview.”

In a clip of the interview, Schwarzenegger said, “My vision was to create great kids. What I’m proud of is that I could kind of show him the way and he knew that he has all the help in the world from me all the time but that he had to do the work also.”

Patrick said, “My dad has always taught us kids… follow your passion, what you love. And if you follow those things then ultimately you’re going to be successful.”

The Terminator star added, “We have a great father-son relationship, and we also have a great friendship.”

The former governor of California, 71, also has son Christopher, 21, and daughters Katherine, 29, and Christina, 27, from his marriage to ex-wife Maria Shriver.

He also has a son, Joseph Baena, 21, from his relationship to Mildred Baena.

Schwarzenegger recently had a small accident where he was dropkicked by a man at the Arnold Classic Africa event in Johannesburg.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday, but Schwarzenegger posted an update on Sunday saying that he wasn’t going to press charges against the individual.

“Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges,” he wrote. “I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.”

The Arnold Classic Africa is part of Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Sport Festival, which hosts multi-sport competitions on six continents each year (including bodybuilding, of course.)