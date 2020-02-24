Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Celebrates One Year with Girlfriend: 'I Love You'

Image zoom Joseph Baena and Nicky Dodaj Joseph Baena/Instagram

Joseph Baena had a big milestone to celebrate over the weekend!

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, 22, celebrated his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Nicky Dodaj on Sunday, penning a heartfelt tribute to his love.

“One year with my partner in crime!!!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of romantic snaps of the pair cuddling up together.

“Can’t wait for more,” he added, sharing that he was looking forward to all of the “adventures, laughs and celebrations to come!”

Leaving no doubt of his affections, he concluded the note by writing, “I love you.”

“Love you cutie,” Dodaj replied.

Seemingly documenting how they spent the day, Baena went on to share a shot of the pair raising a glass at The Rose Venice in California on his Instagram Story, as well as a video that showed them riding bikes by the beach.

Earlier this month, Baena and Dodaj, 22, honored another happy moment in their relationship: their second Valentine’s Day together.

“My valentine 2 years in a row. Back in our favorite place where it all started,” she captioned a smiling shot of the pair, which was taken in Malibu, the home of their shared alma mater, Pepperdine University.

Dodaj was also on hand to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday last year.

Back in October, Baena posted a series of pictures from his pool party, which was nicknamed “Joe’s Gym,” as guests enjoyed throwback decorations and tried out some workout equipment.

“JOE’S GYM OPEN FOR BUSINESS!” Baena captioned the post.

Dodaj also posted several photos from the night, including a sweet shot of them snuggled up.

Schwarzenegger had Baena with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper whom he had an affair with. He also shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, 30, Christina, 28, Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22.