Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Cast in Action Film with Morgan Freeman, Luke Hemsworth

Joseph Baena is jumping into action!

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger is following in his dad's footsteps as he is set to appear in the upcoming action flick Gunner, Deadline reports.

Baena, 25, will star as Wally, "a young, wet-behind-the-ears deputy sheriff," per the outlet. He will reportedly be joined in the cast by Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman.

The actor confirmed his casting on Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of himself in costume and writing, "Deputy Wally reporting for duty."

According to Deadline, the film, directed by Dimitri Logothetis, "follows Special forces veteran Lee Gunner (Hemsworth, 42) as he takes his two boys on a camping trip, where the boys stumble upon a fentanyl lab and are kidnapped by drug runners."

"Unfortunately for the drug runners, Lee will stop at nothing to get his boys back safely, going up against not only the criminal cartel, but the FBI and local police as well, using the full force of his deadly abilities to reunite his family," the synopsis shared by Deadline adds.

Gunner is currently filming in Alabama, from a screenplay by Logothetis and The Fast and the Furious co-scribe Gary Scott Thompson.

Logothetis will also co-produce alongside Joel Shapiro (Killerman), magiCity Studios and Acme Rocket Fuel, Deadline reports.

Gunner is the latest film credit to Baena's name, which also includes 2022's Chariot and Bully High. The latter follows Pakistani exchange student Maryam (Aneesha Madhok) as she is targeted by bullies and bigots at her new high school for proudly wearing a hijab while she and star baseball player Zack (Cedric Begley) fall for each other.

Speaking with PEOPLE in November 2022, Baena said that while he does at times turn to his dad Schwarzenegger, 75, for advice on his acting career, he remains more interested in making things happen for himself in Hollywood.

"The main thing is just the work, putting in the work, putting in the reps," Baena said of the advice Schwarzenegger has provided him. "That's the No. 1 thing that we always discuss."

Baena — who is the son of Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena, the Terminator actor's former housekeeper — clarified that "90 percent of the time, I want to figure it out on my own."

"I want to work hard and put in the reps and work on my craft my own. There's no shortcuts in this. There's no shortcuts in acting, and in really anything," he said. "And so, that's what I want to get out of it is I want it to be my hard work and my ambition that gets me to that success."

"So it's very minimal that I go to him and ask for advice because I want to figure it out on my own," Baena added.