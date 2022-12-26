Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Christmas Throwback Snap of His Mom from 'Many Years Ago'

The heartfelt holiday memory is a part of Arnold's monthly newsletter that he began on March 2021

Published on December 26, 2022
Photo: Sam Tabone/WireImage; Arnold Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Arnold Schwarzenegger is remembering his mom during the holidays.

On Monday, The Terminator star, 75, shared a sweet throwback snap of his mom standing next to a Christmas tree filled with colorful ornaments and hanging candles. The custom tradition originated among Germans in the early 17th century and is still celebrated throughout many parts of Germany and surrounding territories.

"I hope you all had a Merry Christmas! Here is a shot of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter," wrote Schwarzenegger in the caption of the heartfelt tribute.

"Those are real candles hanging on the tree!" he explained.

The Austrian-born actor first shared the holiday snap in his monthly newsletter that he launched in March 2021. He previously expressed the newsletter would be a place for him to "share advice, photos and videos" that he doesn't publish on social media.

Prior to sharing the heartfelt tribute, he announced through a video of himself working out in a Christmas sweater that the new year will include daily emails for his newsletter subscribers.

"Merry Christmas! Use that holiday cheer to power up your pumps, and really enjoy your time with your family," wrote Schwarzenegger in the caption.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Becoming a Grandfather to Granddaughter Lyla Made Him 'Feel Old'

Last year, he celebrated the Christmas holiday by donating $250,000 to provide 25 homes for veterans who had been living on the streets in Los Angeles.

"Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA," he tweeted in his announcement from December 2021. "It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes."

Schwarzenegger also gave shoutouts to the nonprofit Village for Vets, as well as the Office of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and American Veterans (AMVets) for their help. "We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem," he wrote.

While speaking to FOX 11 after the creation of the homes, he described the gesture as "the greatest Christmas gift" and expressed that he was "ecstatic."

Veteran Bruce Henry Cooper agreed, telling FOX 11 at the time that the homes are "a life-saver." He also expressed his gratitude towards Schwarzenegger, saying, "He has not forgotten us. Not forgotten anybody."

