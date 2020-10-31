Arnold Schwarzenegger Enjoys a Drive in L.A. One Week After Announcing Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed last week that he received a new aortic valve

Arnold Schwarzenegger was getting back to his daily routine, one week after revealing he had heart surgery to receive a new aortic valve.

On Friday, the actor and former California governor was all smiles while driving around Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger gave an update on his health on Twitter last week, writing, "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery."

The star added, "I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"

Schwarzenegger also shared the news on his Instagram and three of his children, Katherine, 30, and Patrick, 27, and Joseph Baena, 23, commented on the post. The new mom left heart and praying hand emojis while Patrick wrote, "PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!"

"Love you, dad! How are you already hitting a lat spread???" Baena added.

The actor shares Katherine, Patrick, Christina, 29, and Christopher, 23, with ex-wife Maria Shriver. He is also dad to Baena from a previous relationship with Mildred Baena.

Schwarzenegger's surgery comes two years after he underwent heart surgery to replace a previous pulmonic valve replacement.

Image zoom Credit: twitter

The Terminator star was to have a less-invasive catheter valve inserted but then it was decided he required open-heart surgery instead, his spokesperson said at the time.