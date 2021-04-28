The former California governor suggested the ceremony could take place on Muscle Beach to make it more interesting

Arnold Schwarzenegger Says 2021 Oscars Were 'Boring': 'I Just Couldn’t Watch It'

Consider Arnold Schwarzenegger not amused by this year's Oscars.

The actor and former politician appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he admitted to only watching about a third of the show "because it was so boring."

"I basically just turned it off and I just couldn't watch it anymore because there was so much talent there on the stage that it was so boring," he said. "How could you make this, with all this talent, so boring?"

Instead of a normal ceremony, Schwarzenegger, 73, thinks he has a solution for next year's show.

"I think next time, they should take it to Muscle Beach and have the Oscars on Muscle Beach," he joked of the beach in Venice, California.

It seems the former California governor wasn't alone.

The Oscars were watched by 9.85 million viewers, according to Variety's report of the Nielsen Live+Same Day preliminary national numbers. That accounts for a 58.3% drop, losing 13.75 million viewers from last year's numbers, per the outlet.

Last year's viewership reached 23.6 million viewers — already an all-time low at the time.

The ceremony was likely hampered by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, which has largely kept audiences out of movie theaters since last March and accounted for the pared-down ceremony that mostly occurred at Los Angeles' Union Station.