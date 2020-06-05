Arnold Schwarzenegger Suffered a 'Deep' Wrist Wound While Shooting Total Recall 30 Years Ago

"I had to get stitched up during lunch break," the actor remembered of the on-set injury while making the 1990 sci-fi movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger put his blood, sweat and tears into one of his most popular films.

In a revisited 2015 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor, now 72, shared an on-set mishap that resulted in a "deep" wound on his wrist while making the 1990 flick Total Recall, which celebrated its 30-year anniversary on Monday.

For one scene in the Paul Verhoeven (Starship Troopers) action film, Schwarzenegger's character Quaid had to smash a subway window with a gun in his hand. The prop glass, however, didn't shatter at the proper moment, he said, making for a gnarly outcome.

"They did not explode the window before I hit the window with the gun, so therefore I cut my wrist deep," he recalled. "And I had to get stitched up during lunch break, which was at like midnight because we were night-shooting."

He added: "After I was stitched up and everything, we hid the bandages; we pulled the jacket all the way to the front and taped it up so we don't see the bandages."

According to the outlet, the sequence was shot at Mexico City Metro stations in 1989, the real-life transit depots standing in for the futuristic time period for the story, 2084.

Image zoom Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall Courtesy Everett Collection

In Total Recall, Schwarzenegger stars as a man with an erased memory embarking on a trip to Mars, where he learns of his past life as a secret agent. The sci-fi film also starred Sharon Stone, Rachel Ticotin and Michael Ironside.

Total Recall received two Academy Awards nominations — for Best Sound and Best Sound Effects Editing — and won a Special Achievement Oscar for its out-of-this-world visual effects.

The movie, which is based on the Philip K. Dick short story "We Can Remember It for You," was remade in 2012 starring Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel and Bryan Cranston.

Back in 1990, Ironside spoke to PEOPLE about playing the villainous counterpart to Schwarzenegger in the film — and squaring off with the bodybuilder in combat scenes. At the time, Schwarzenegger said Ironside, now 70, was "very sweet."

“Some people thought they should hire a large man to balance out Arnold,” said Ironside at the time. “He said, ‘You a bad guy. You make me look good.’”