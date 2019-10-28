Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites with 'Hero' Jackie Chan as They Praise Each Other as 'Legends'

These two pals sure think highly of one another!

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan bumped into each other in Los Angeles over the weekend, documenting the reunion with a photo that they later shared with their fans on social media.

“It was fantastic to run into my old friend and a hero of mine @jackiechan when I got back from the #terminatordarkfate world tour,” Schwarzenegger wrote alongside the snap on Instagram Sunday. “A legend and an inspiration.”

Chan echoed the Terminator star and similarly boasted about his friend in his own caption. “So happy to run into my good old friend and legend @schwarzenegger,” he said.

RELATED: Jackie Chan & Mulan Star Liu Yifei Reportedly Speak Out on ‘Sad and Depressing’ Hong Kong Protests

The Karate Kid star was in town to receive the BAFTA LA’s Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution To Entertainment, Variety reported. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger had just returned from a world tour promoting Terminator: Dark Fate. It is the sixth film of the actor’s popular franchise, which first debuted in 1984.

Schwarzenegger and Chan recently worked together on a new movie called Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask (originally titled Viy 2: Journey to China). The film was released in China this past August and later hit Russia in September. A release date for the U.S. has yet to be announced.

RELATED: Terminator: Dark Fate Early Reactions Praise Linda Hamilton’s ‘Incredible’ Return

Image zoom Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan in Viy 2 Russian Film Group Corporation

In the action-adventure film — which is set in the 18th century and follows the supernatural journey of a cartographer — Chan and Schwarzenegger play Master and James Hook, respectively.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters Friday, Nov. 1.