Arnold Schwarzenegger Recruits His Mini Pony and Donkey to Help Encourage People to 'Stay Home'

Arnold Schwarzenegger brought out some special friends to get the message across to Americans about the importance of staying home and practicing “social distancing” during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The actor and former California governor, 72, shared a video to social media on Sunday night urging his followers to abide by the new social distancing recommendations.

“The important thing is that you stay at home … especially someone who is 72 years old … so we stay at home and we eat here, right?” Schwarzenegger said while sitting alongside his miniature pony, Whiskey, and donkey Lulu, feeding them at his kitchen table. “Oh yeah, that’s yummy. Lulu loves carrots, Whiskey loves carrots.”

“See that’s what we do. we don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat,” he added. “We have a good time eating here together. So much more fun than going outside. No more restaurants, okay? No more restaurants, forget all that. Public gatherings, restaurants, all those gymnasiums — out the window. We stay home!”

Schwarzenegger continued to stress his message in the post caption, writing, “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.‬”

Hours before Schwarzenegger’s post, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an unprecedented recommendation, advising canceling or postponing in-person events with more than 50 people for eight weeks throughout the United States.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the CDC said in a statement. “Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.”

“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus,” they added.

While the CDC insisted their recommendation did not apply to “the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses,” many states have instituted such bans.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a series of restrictions to help stop the virus’ spread, calling for the closure of bars, night clubs, wineries and brewers while restricting restaurants and cafes to takeout or delivery only.

He also urged for people 65 and older to practice home isolation.

Similar drastic measures have been instituted in other cities throughout the country, including New York City.

NEW: Those that are 65 and older or vulnerable to #COVIDー19 must practice home isolation. Bars, night clubs, wineries, and breweries should close in CA. Restaurants — focus on takeout for those isolating. Maximize social distancing. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2020

I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/evDxVu6Etb — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, if people do plan to head out, Americans are being urged to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds as often as possible.

Last week, Schwarzenegger echoed the hand-washing message to his followers as well, posting a tutorial on his social media pages.

“Everyone should wash their hands at least 20 seconds,” the Terminator star said. “And do this many times as possible. I wash my hands a minimum of 50 times a day. Anything that I do, I wash my hands over and over and over again to be safe for myself and everyone else.”