Arnold Schwarzenegger Says 'I'm Not Pressing Charges' After Being Dropkicked by a Fan

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to move on after being dropkicked by an “idiot” while meeting with fans in South Africa.

The former governor of California was at an Arnold Classic Africa event in Johannesburg when a man rushed behind him and went airborne as he kicked Schwarzenegger on the back, sending the action star forward into the crowd.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday, but Schwarzenegger, 71, posted an update on Sunday saying that he wasn’t going to press charges against the individual.

“Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges,” he wrote. “I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.”

The Arnold Classic Africa is part of Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Sport Festival, which hosts multi-sport competitions on six continents each year (including bodybuilding, of course.)

Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 19, 2019

In the aftermath of the incident, the Terminator star asked his fans to move on from the incident and focus on the “hero” athletes involved in the Arnold Classic Africa instead.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Speaks Out After Being Dropkicked by an ‘Idiot’ During Event in South Africa

“Do me a favor,” he wrote on Saturday, captioning a video of an athlete in a wheelchair doing archery. “Instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat.”

“We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let’s put this spotlight on them,” he continued.

“And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight,” Schwarznegger added. “By the way… block or charge?”

Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son Joseph Baena’s College Graduation: ‘I’m So Proud of You’

After the incident, Schwarzenegger tweeted on Saturday that he was fine and initially thought he had been simply “jostled by the crowd.”

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat,” he wrote.