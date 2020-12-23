Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Never' Thought Daughter Katherine Would 'Marry an Actor' Before Chris Pratt

"She would be sick and tired of me dragging them to sets," Schwarzenegger said of daughter Katherine growing up on his film sets

Arnold Schwarzenegger was surprised when his daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, chose to marry an actor after meeting Chris Pratt.

The 73-year-old actor surprised his former costars from the 1990 film Kindergarten Cop during a Zoom reunion hosted by Yahoo! Entertainment on Monday. While chatting with the cast, Arnold spoke about raising his children on his film sets.

"I never, ever thought that my daughter is going to marry an actor," Arnold said. "I said to myself, she would be sick and tired of me dragging them to sets, having them watch me blowing up buildings and killing people."

He continued, "My kids always enjoyed it, but Katherine, she was crying always the first few movies."

Arnold Schwarzenegger; Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt

In addition to Katherine, Arnold has four other children daughter Christina, 29, and sons Patrick, 27, Christopher, 23, and Joeseph Baena, 23.

The proud father and new grandfather said son-in-law Chris, 41, was a "fantastic guy" and "so easy to get along with."

"I'm really happy because he has been a wonderful, wonderful husband to her and such a great son-in-law," the former California governor said.

Chris and Katherine, 31, tied the knot in 2019. In August, the couple announced they had welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria. Chris is also a father to a son, Jack, 8, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Earlier this month, Katherine talked about celebrating her daughter’s first Christmas while appearing on People (the TV show!).