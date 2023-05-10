Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc

"I have caused enough pain for my family. I'm going to have to live with it the rest of my life," the actor says in the trailer for Arnold

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 12:02 PM

Arnold Schwarzenegger is addressing his ups and downs in a new three-part documentary.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for Arnold, which follows the bodybuilder, actor and politician's life and career from his childhood in Austria to his time as governor of California and more.

The trailer opens with footage from 75-year-old Schwarzenegger's bodybuilding and weightlifting career in the '60s and '70s, as well as footage from his iconic roles in movies like Terminator 2: Judgment Day and his gubernatorial campaigns.

"People will remember my successes and those failures," the actor says in the trailer.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Schwarzenegger seemingly alludes to his cheating scandal, which led to his 2011 divorce from Maria Shriver. "It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationships with the kids," he says. "I have caused enough pain for my family. I'm going to have to live with it the rest of my life."

Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Two months before the filing, Schwarzenegger publicly admitted he had fathered another son — Joseph Baena, now 25 — with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena. The former couple's divorce was finalized in December 2021.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) and Maria Shriver (R) arrive at After-School All-Stars Hoop Heroes Salute launch party at Katsuya on February 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver in 2011. Chelsea Lauren/FilmMagic

Schwarzenegger and Shriver have remained unified as a family since their breakup. In September, they posed with son Patrick at a dinner in a photo shared on Instagram in honor of his 29th birthday. They are also parents to Katherine, Christopher and Christina.

The three-part docuseries (each episode is 45 minutes) "chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream," according to an official synopsis.

Utilizing interviews with the Terminator actor himself, as well as "friends, foes, costars and observers," the series expects to "cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona."

Netflix Chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger's Life in Upcoming Docuseries 'Arnold'
Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011, was recently reported to be making his return to action movies after a four-year hiatus from the big screen with an upcoming film called Breakout, per Deadline.

The actor most recently appeared in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. He is also makes his first foray into live-action scripted television with his upcoming Netflix series FUBAR, which premieres May 25.

Arnold. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold.
Netflix

The docuseries is directed by filmmaker Lesley Chilcott, who previously directed Epix's Helter Skelter: An American Myth docuseries and worked as a producer on the 2006 environmentalist documentary An Inconvenient Truth. Chilcott serves as an executive producer on the series as well, along with Peter Nelson, Lesley Chilcott, Paul Wachter and Doug Pray

Arnold begins streaming on Netflix June 7.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Sam Heughan attends the "Outlander" Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
'Love Again' Actor Sam Heughan Says He's 'Still Looking' for The One (Exclusive)
Brian Cox, Kate Beckinsale Struggle to Reconnect in Emotional 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer
Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox Reconnect After a Rocky Past in 'Prisoner's Daughter' Trailer (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks attends the Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton
Tom Hanks Reveals He Questioned Whether Anyone Was 'Going to Care' About 'Goofy' Forrest Gump
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
'Beetlejuice 2' Is Officially Happening! Sequel to 1988 Tim Burton Film Gets Fall 2024 Release Date
THE SANDLOT, Mike Vitar, Marty York, Shane Obedzinski, Victor DiMattia, Tom Guiry, Chauncey Leopardi, Patrick Renna, Brandon Adams, Grant Gelt, 1993.
Patrick Renna Is Still Close with 'Sandlot' Castmates 30 Years Later: 'We Were Like Brothers' (Exclusive)
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt Faces Criticism About His Faith by Reflecting on Jesus' Experience: 'They Hated Him Too'
Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Melissa McCarthy Wants to Make Drag Queens 'Proud' as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid': 'No Apologies'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Was the First Influencer'
Elizabeth Taylor's Stardom Explored in New ABC Special: 'She Is the First Influencer' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' First Reactions Praise Halle Bailey, Live-Action Film as an 'Epic Watch'
GONZALO DE CASTRO as ROBERTO, GEORGINA CAMPBELL as CLAIRE, MARIO CASAS as SEBASTIAN, NAILA SCHUBERTH as SOFÍA in BIRD BOX
'Bird Box Barcelona' First Look Promises More Thrills in Spinoff of 2018 Sandra Bullock Hit
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner arrives at the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" Premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Garner Says She Struggles with Her 'Nice' Persona on Bad Days: 'I'm Not Good at Being Fake'
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Noah Schnapp, Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Met for First Time on 'The Tutor'
Noah Schnapp Says 'Intense' Scenes with Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice Brought Them 'Closer' (Exclusive)
MEG 2: THE TRENCH - OFFICIAL TRAILER Warner Bros. Pictures
Jason Statham Faces an Even Bigger Shark in Wild Trailer for 'Meg 2: The Trench'
Oppenheimer Trailer
Matt Damon Challenges Cillian Murphy in Intense New Trailer for 'Oppenheimer': Watch