Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc

Arnold Schwarzenegger is addressing his ups and downs in a new three-part documentary.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for Arnold, which follows the bodybuilder, actor and politician's life and career from his childhood in Austria to his time as governor of California and more.

The trailer opens with footage from 75-year-old Schwarzenegger's bodybuilding and weightlifting career in the '60s and '70s, as well as footage from his iconic roles in movies like Terminator 2: Judgment Day and his gubernatorial campaigns.

"People will remember my successes and those failures," the actor says in the trailer.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Schwarzenegger seemingly alludes to his cheating scandal, which led to his 2011 divorce from Maria Shriver. "It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationships with the kids," he says. "I have caused enough pain for my family. I'm going to have to live with it the rest of my life."

Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Two months before the filing, Schwarzenegger publicly admitted he had fathered another son — Joseph Baena, now 25 — with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena. The former couple's divorce was finalized in December 2021.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver in 2011. Chelsea Lauren/FilmMagic

Schwarzenegger and Shriver have remained unified as a family since their breakup. In September, they posed with son Patrick at a dinner in a photo shared on Instagram in honor of his 29th birthday. They are also parents to Katherine, Christopher and Christina.

The three-part docuseries (each episode is 45 minutes) "chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream," according to an official synopsis.

Utilizing interviews with the Terminator actor himself, as well as "friends, foes, costars and observers," the series expects to "cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona."

Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schwarzenegger, who served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011, was recently reported to be making his return to action movies after a four-year hiatus from the big screen with an upcoming film called Breakout, per Deadline.

The actor most recently appeared in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. He is also makes his first foray into live-action scripted television with his upcoming Netflix series FUBAR, which premieres May 25.

Netflix

The docuseries is directed by filmmaker Lesley Chilcott, who previously directed Epix's Helter Skelter: An American Myth docuseries and worked as a producer on the 2006 environmentalist documentary An Inconvenient Truth. Chilcott serves as an executive producer on the series as well, along with Peter Nelson, Lesley Chilcott, Paul Wachter and Doug Pray

Arnold begins streaming on Netflix June 7.