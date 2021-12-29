Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Finalize Divorce 10 Years After Split

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced 10 years after their breakup.

On Tuesday, the two settled their divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirmed through court documents. TMZ was first to report the news.

Attorneys for Shriver and Schwarzenegger did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Shriver, now 66, initially filed for divorce in July 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Two months before the filing, Schwarzenegger, now 74, publicly admitted he had fathered his son Joseph Baena with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

When Shriver and Schwarzenegger announced their split that May, they noted that their four kids are "the light and the center of both of our lives." They said in a statement at the time, "This has been a time of great personal and professional transition for each of us. After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion and prayer, we came to this decision together."

The former governor of California and Shriver have four kids together: daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, and Christina, 30, and sons Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24. His son Joseph, is also 24.

In March 2017, Schwarzenegger revealed he does think about the affair "every so often" in an interview with Men's Journal. "And I can beat myself up as much as I want — it's not gonna change the situation. So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?"

"You can't go back — if I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course I would go back in time and would say, 'Arnold… no,' " he told the magazine at the time. "You know, it's always easy to be smart in hindsight. That's not the way it works."

Shriver and Schwarzenegger have remained unified as a family since their breakup. Last year, they celebrated the Terminator actor's birthday together, with Shriver smiling in a photo on Instagram next to her ex and their kids.

Over the years, the actor has maintained a close relationship with his five children, often being spotted at the gym with Joseph or Patrick, and being a hands-on grandfather to his daughter Katherine's baby girl Lyla Maria, who turned 1 in August. (She's currently expecting a second child with her husband Chris Pratt.)

In May, Joseph shared a gym selfie of himself and his dad, writing, "This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do 'forced reps' for the rest of the workout. You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I'm going to be hurting tomorrow."