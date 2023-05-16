Arnold Schwarzenegger Says His Divorce from Maria Shriver Was 'Very Difficult': 'It Was My Failure'

"Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together," Schwarzenegger said in a new interview

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 12:19 PM
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage); Maria Shriver attends the 26th Annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Photo: Sam Tabone/WireImage; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting candid about his divorce from Maria Shriver.

The actor, 75, reflected on his "very difficult" split from his wife of 25 years and branded the divorce "my failure" in a new cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday.

Opening up about the similarities between himself and the character he plays in his new Netflix CIA series FUBAR, Schwarzenegger discussed whether his character Luke's marriage partly not working out because he cheated was "deliberately autobiographical."

Two months before Shiver, 67, filed for divorce in July 2011, Schwarzenegger publicly admitted he had fathered a son, Joseph Baena, 25, with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena.

"We were laughing about it — it feels like it's a documentary," he told THR. "The difference is, in the show, he doesn't consider it cheating because [seducing CIA assets] was part of his profession. His wife moved on because he never was home, and now he has this dilemma with the daughter because she has the same job and it's going to screw up her relationship, too. But in [my real-life marriage to Shriver], it was my f - - -up. It was my failure. Also, in the show, he's deep down still in love with his wife."

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger with his wife Maria Shriver wave to fans as the couple arrives for the screening of the film "Les Egares" at the Palais des Festivals during the 56th International Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2003 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

As for whether or not he misses being married, the former bodybuilder said, "No." "[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on. I have a wonderful girlfriend, [physical therapist] Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I'm really proud of her, and I love her."

Adding how he and Shriver navigated their split and co-parenting, he continued, "She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (12662138a) Maria Shriver Arnold Schwarzenegger 1986 Various, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Officially Divorced
Shriver and Schwarzenegger on their wedding day in 1986. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

"If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids. The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that's from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me," he said.

The former couple share four children together — daughters Katherine, 33, and Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25.

In February, Shriver also opened up about the pair's breakup and revealed that she went to a convent to seek life advice after their marriage ended.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, the journalist and author told host Hoda Kotb that she began feeling like she "had the freedom or permission" to be herself when she filed for divorce.

"I first felt like, 'Oh I'd better go and figure out like, what is the truth?' " Shriver said on the podcast. "I went to a convent — I did so many things — but one of the things I did is I went to a convent, a cloistered convent, to be in silence and look for advice."

"The Reverend Mother there said to me at the very end, she said — and I actually have written about this, but I haven't shared — she said, 'I think you came here looking for permission,' " Shriver continued to Kotb, 58.

"I felt like I was in a scene out of The Sound of Music," she added. "She says, 'You can't come live here, but you do have permission to go out and become Maria.' I was like, sobbing. I was like, 'Who is that?' "

Schwarzenegger and Shriver finalized their divorce in December 2021, ten years after announcing their separation.

Related Articles
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver Says She Felt 'Invisible' When 'Standing Next to' Arnold Schwarzenegger During Marriage
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver Reveals She Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split to 'Look for Advice'
Arnold Schwarzenegger with his wife Maria Shriver wave to fans as the couple arrives for the screening of the film "Les Egares" at the Palais des Festivals during the 56th International Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2003 in Cannes, France
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Relationship Timeline
Arnold. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Arnold.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Politics and Scandals in Trailer for New Netflix Doc
Chris Pratt attends a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney); Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)
Chris Pratt Says Arnold Schwarzenegger's Support 'Means the World': 'Really Kind of Mind-Blowing' (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner, Cindy Silva
Kevin Costner's $80M First Divorce: A Look Back at Actor's 1994 Breakup with Ex-Wife Cindy Silva
Fubar. (L to R) Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner, Milan Carter as Barry Putt, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Devon Bostick as Oscar Brunner in episode 105 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Out of Retirement — and in His Daughter's Way — as a Competing CIA Agent in 'FUBAR'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a keynote address by Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse at CES 2023 at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on January 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and features about 3,100 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Is 'Very Proud' of Son-in-Law Chris Pratt's New 'Guardians' Film
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Luke Hemsworth, Joseph Baena, Morgan Freeman
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Cast in Action Film with Morgan Freeman, Luke Hemsworth
Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday Together with a Family Dinner
Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday with Family Dinner
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Easter with Their Kids
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back
Sheinelle Jones attends Dining With The Divas 2023 at The Apollo Theater
Sheinelle Jones Shares the Mom Advice Maria Shriver Gave Her That Changed Her Perspective
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases Mystery Project 'Zeus' as Son Joseph Baena Calls Him 'God of the Sky'
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is 'Fine' After Being Involved in a Multi-Car Accident Which Left 1 Person Injured