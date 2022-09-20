Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday with Family Dinner

The former couple's son Patrick Schwarzenegger had his 29th birthday Sunday

By
Published on September 20, 2022 08:56 PM

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver celebrated son Patrick Schwarzenegger as he took another trip around the sun!

The former couple — who finalized their divorce last December — posed with Patrick in a photo shared to his Instagram Monday, one day following his 29th birthday.

"Thx for the birthday wishes! 29! Crazy! Time flies," the Moxie actor captioned the post, which featured a picture of him and his parents at what appeared to be a restaurant. Patrick held a dessert that had the words "Happy Birthday" written on its plate.

Another picture in Patrick's post shows him with girlfriend Abby Champion, whom he has been linked to since 2015. The carousel of images also featured a photo of himself with a birthday cake decorated with protein bars from Mosh, a company founded by Patrick and his mother, 66.

Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday Together with a Family Dinner
patrick schwarzenegger

Shriver celebrated her son's birthday on social media by sharing a video montage of photos set to Harry Styles' "Golden."

"You are an amazing son, and I love you so much," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "You are smart, kind, loving, caring, fun, and funny. You make the world better, and you light up my world every single day. I love hanging with you, laughing with you, dreaming with you, working with you, being in your presence. What an honor it is to be your mother."

Arnold, 75, and Shriver also share daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, and Christina Schwarzenegger, 31, as well as son Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24. Arnold is also dad to Joseph Baena, 24, whom he shares with his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday Together with a Family Dinner
patrick schwarzenegger

The Terminator actor and Shriver settled their divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court last December, 10 years after their split.

Shriver initially filed for divorce in July 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Two months before the filing, Arnold publicly admitted he had fathered Joseph with Mildred.

When Shriver and Arnold announced their split that May, they noted that their four kids are "the light and the center of both of our lives."

They said in a statement at the time, "This has been a time of great personal and professional transition for each of us. After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion and prayer, we came to this decision together."

The former couple has remained unified as a family since their breakup. In 2020, they celebrated Arnold's birthday together, with Shriver smiling in a photo on Instagram next to her ex and their kids.

Related Articles
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver
Inside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's Relationship as the Exes Finalize Their Divorce
Sarah Levy Shares New Photo with Son James For Her Birthday
'Schitt's Creek' Alum Sarah Levy Celebrates Birthday with Son James: 'Most Life-Changing Trip'
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Finalize Divorce 10 Years After Split
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChzNxviOsRj/?hl=en.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia
Arnold Schwarzenegger; Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Childhood Pics in Birthday Tribute to Dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases Mystery Project 'Zeus' as Son Joseph Baena Calls Him 'God of the Sky'
Arnold Schwarzenegger on Danny DeVito Marijuana Prank, Animals in His House & Having Grandchildren
Arnold Schwarzenegger Raves About Being a Grandfather, Talks 'Fantastic' Son-in-Law Chris Pratt
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend Gaggenau Restaurant 1683 Honoring Operation Smile on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage,)
Jennifer Flavin Celebrates Daughter Sophia's 26th Birthday amid Divorce from Sylvester Stallone
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Is 'Fine' After Being Involved in a Multi-Car Accident Which Left 1 Person Injured
Ant Anstead in the UK
Ant Anstead Celebrates Son Archie's 16th Birthday: 'I'm So Incredibly Proud of You'
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion on vacation
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Have Sun-Drenched Holiday in Italy — See the Pics!
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, Sterling Skye
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling's Half Birthday at Hall of Fame Ceremony
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He, Jennifer Flavin Are 'Amicably' Addressing Personal Issues amid Divorce Filing
joseph Baena
Joseph Baena on Not Using Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Last Name: 'He Doesn't Believe in Handouts'
Lea Michele Celebrates Son Ever’s 2nd Birthday: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Chf2nM0O1aq/.
Lea Michele and Husband Celebrate Son Ever's 2nd Birthday: 'Mommy and Daddy Love You'
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Selfie Featuring 2-Year-Old Daughter Lyla's Adorable Curls