Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday with Family Dinner

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver celebrated son Patrick Schwarzenegger as he took another trip around the sun!

The former couple — who finalized their divorce last December — posed with Patrick in a photo shared to his Instagram Monday, one day following his 29th birthday.

"Thx for the birthday wishes! 29! Crazy! Time flies," the Moxie actor captioned the post, which featured a picture of him and his parents at what appeared to be a restaurant. Patrick held a dessert that had the words "Happy Birthday" written on its plate.

Another picture in Patrick's post shows him with girlfriend Abby Champion, whom he has been linked to since 2015. The carousel of images also featured a photo of himself with a birthday cake decorated with protein bars from Mosh, a company founded by Patrick and his mother, 66.

Shriver celebrated her son's birthday on social media by sharing a video montage of photos set to Harry Styles' "Golden."

"You are an amazing son, and I love you so much," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "You are smart, kind, loving, caring, fun, and funny. You make the world better, and you light up my world every single day. I love hanging with you, laughing with you, dreaming with you, working with you, being in your presence. What an honor it is to be your mother."

Arnold, 75, and Shriver also share daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, and Christina Schwarzenegger, 31, as well as son Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24. Arnold is also dad to Joseph Baena, 24, whom he shares with his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.

The Terminator actor and Shriver settled their divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court last December, 10 years after their split.

Shriver initially filed for divorce in July 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Two months before the filing, Arnold publicly admitted he had fathered Joseph with Mildred.

When Shriver and Arnold announced their split that May, they noted that their four kids are "the light and the center of both of our lives."

They said in a statement at the time, "This has been a time of great personal and professional transition for each of us. After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion and prayer, we came to this decision together."

The former couple has remained unified as a family since their breakup. In 2020, they celebrated Arnold's birthday together, with Shriver smiling in a photo on Instagram next to her ex and their kids.