Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes His Rapping Debut in New Song 'Pump It Up'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his rapping debut in a new song about pursuing your dreams.

The 71-year-old actor appeared in the music video “Pump It Up — The Motivation Song” by Austrian singer Andreas Gabalier on Friday.

Gabalier, 34, sang about Schwarzenegger’s inspirational career — both as a bodybuilder and a film star — and received a little help from Schwarzenegger who wasn’t afraid to rap his own verses.

“Hey, I’m Arnold Schwarzenegger and listen carefully,” Schwarzenegger began. “Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be. Not what, but who — if you believe success will come to you, work like hell, trust yourself and all your dreams come true.”

The music video shows clips of Schwarzenegger as a bodybuilding champion, as well as a budding film actor with hits like The Terminator.

It also shows behind the scenes video of Schwarzenegger rapping in the studio, as well as his workouts at Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles.

He continued later in the song, “Break some rules, knock the wall, don’t be afraid to fail. You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain, I don’t want to hear it cannot be done, always give something back. My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I’ll be back.”

Schwarzenegger is keeping busy in his personal and professional lives.

The father of five posed for the June Cover of GQ Germany with one of his son’s, Patrick, in which they both talked about their relationship.

“My vision was to create great kids,” Schwarzenegger told the magazine. “What I’m proud of is that I could kind of show him the way and he knew that he has all the help in the world from me all the time but that he had to do the work also.”

He added, “We have a great father-son relationship, and we also have a great friendship.”

Schwarzenegger is also reprising his role as the T-800 robot in Terminator: Dark Fate later this year.

Terminator: Dark Fate is in theaters Nov. 1.