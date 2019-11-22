Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Lookalike Son Joseph Baena, 22, Strikes a Muscular Pose

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena is taking after his Terminator father.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old posted two shirtless photos from the gym on Instagram, where he looked just like his buff famous dad. In the caption, Baena explained that he was nominated for the “#classicchallenge”, where social media users mimic Schwarzenegger’s classic bodybuilding poses.

“Got nominated for the #classicchallenge by @dakota_stinson_, so HERE YA GO!” he wrote, also tagging three of his friends to complete the challenge as well.

“Arnold 2.0 no doubt,” one of his followers commented on the snap, while another wrote, “Starting to look like your father!”

Baena is a big fan of going to the gym and frequently shares his fitness regimen and progress on Instagram, which often calls attention to just how much he looks like Schwarzenegger, who is a former professional bodybuilder.

“When in doubt… it’s arm day!” he captioned a recent post showing off his bulging biceps.

In another photo taken at the gym earlier this year, Baena flexed his muscles wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts and gray converse sneakers. Posing with his arms outward, Baena recreated Schwarzenegger’s classic pose from 1975.

“Just a lil thicc,” Baena captioned the full body shot on Instagram.

The original photo, which Baena’s pose was clearly inspired by, was taken right after Schwarzenegger, now 72, won Mr. Olympia for the sixth straight time in 1975.

Last month, Baena posted a series of pictures from his 22nd birthday bash. The pool party was named “Joe’s Gym” with guests enjoying throwback decorations and even trying out workout recovery equipment.

“JOE’S GYM OPEN FOR BUSINESS!” Baena captioned the Instagram post. The first photo in the post featured a sweet shot of himself with his girlfriend Nicky Dodaj.

Schwarzenegger had Baena with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper whom he had an affair with. The actor also shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, 29, Christina, 28, Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22.