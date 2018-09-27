Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are back!

To celebrate the actress’ 62nd birthday, the former California governor, 71, shared two photos of the pair on social media — one from the era of the first two Terminator movies, released in 1984 and 1991, and another from behind the scenes of Terminator 6, which started filming in June.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Hamilton,” the actor captioned the side-by-side shots. “One of my favorite co-stars, a true badass, and a wonderful human being. I’m pumped to be back together again.”

Hamilton played Sarah Connor in the first two of the five films in the franchise, and she’s returning for the sixth. In June, the actress was photographed on set in Madrid, Spain, and she looked ready to go toe-to-toe with any bad guys, showing off her toned arms while wearing a bulletproof vest and holding a gun in her hand.

James Cameron, who is producing the new movie, first revealed Hamilton would be included in the reboot in September 2017.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” Cameron said at a private event celebrating the films, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He added that while it’s not unusual for “50-year-old, 60-year-old guys” to star in action movies, there “isn’t an example of that for women.”

Terminator 6 was originally scheduled to be released in July 2019, but the date has since been pushed back to Nov. 22, 2019.