They're Back! Terminator Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton Reunite at Comic-Con

Image zoom (L-R) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton were all smiles while promoting their upcoming movie, Terminator: Dark Fate.

While attending a film panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, California on Thursday, Schwarzenegger, 71, was once again reunited with his original Terminator costar Hamilton, 62.

During the panel, Schwarzenegger praised the long-running franchise, which he had previously returned to for 2015’s Terminator: Genisys.

“I’m addicted to Terminator. Terminator was the movie that really launched my action movie career,” he shared, according to Entertainment Weekly. “From that moment on, everything has changed in my life.”

The actor went on to share how “happy” he was that both James Cameron (who is producing and co-writing the screenplay) and Hamilton had returned for the new movie.

“I think that you will all be surprised with this movie because it has come out unbelievable. I was blown away by it when I first saw it,” he remarked.

Image zoom (L-R) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton

Getting Hamilton on board took a little bit more work.

Cameron, 64, went on to reveal that he sent the actress, whom he was previously married to from 1997 to 1999, a “rambling email with a lot of reasons why she should do it and a lot of reasons why she shouldn’t,” according to the Seattle Times.

“I really gave it careful consideration,” Hamilton, who appeared in the first two films of the franchise explained, reported USA Today. “I felt the first two were (great) and you want to retire a champion. But it was the passage of time. The character is the same, but time changes everything. What has happened to make her who she is now 27 years later.”

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares First Look at His Character in the New Terminator Movie: ‘I’m Back’

As for why she decided to take on the role, Hamilton added, “I felt there was a world of richness I could explore and then rock it as a woman of a certain age.”

Also returning to Dark Fate is Edward Furlong, who portrayed John Connor in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, according to Deadline.

Image zoom Arnold Schwarzenegger Kerry Brown/Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures

Image zoom Linda Hamilton Kerry Brown/Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures

Since Schwarzenegger and Hamilton last shared the screen together in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, three films have followed — Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator: Salvation (2009) and Terminator: Genisys — and Hamilton wasn’t a fan of any of them.

“They’re very forgettable, aren’t they?” she said to Variety at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April.

“I wanted them to be good. You start something and you’re invested in the franchise, but somehow the characters that you care about weren’t there,” Hamilton added. “Too many people, too many story points and the focus of just a few people that you’re rooting for. So I think we’ve done a good job of narrowing down the focus again so it will echo the first two films.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on Nov. 1.