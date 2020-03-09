Seeing Double! Arnold Schwarzenegger Sues Company for Using His Likeness in Robot: Report

Image zoom Arnold Schwarzenegger and robot Jun Sato/WireImage; David Becker/Getty

Hasta la vista, robot.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is suing Russian robots company Promobot for $10 million over the use of his likeness in one of their products, according to TMZ.

The robot in question, called the Android Robo-C, is a “humanoid robot” that can be customized to “look like any human on Earth,” according to the company’s website.

In addition to bringing the robot to events, like the New York Toy Fair 2020, the website also specifically mentions the actor’s name while describing the product, writing: “‘Arnold Schwarzenegger’ will meet your guests, turn on the light and turn the kettle on.”

Schwarzenegger, 72, claims in the lawsuit he never gave the company permission to use his likeness and has unwillingly become the “face” of the product, according to TMZ.

Prior to filing the lawsuit, Schwarzenegger’s attorney sent a cease and desist letter to the company, which allegedly said they would stop using the robot, although the product was seen at the New York Toy Fair last month, which prompted the lawsuit, reported TMZ.

In addition to $10 million — the sum the actor would have required as payment for the use of his likeness — the lawsuit also seeks any profits made from the robot, punitive damages as well as an injunction prohibiting Promobot from using his likeness.

While attending the New York Toy Fair last month, Digital Trends reported that although the robot wasn’t an exact replica of the action star, it could “definitely pass for Arnold.”

“The appearance is uncannily realistic and more than a little disturbing,” the outlet wrote, noting that the illusion began to break down when the robot spoke, as it had a British accent.

The ability to customize the robot to look like any celebrity is mentioned several times on the company’s website.

“You can order a robot with the appearance of any famous person. Marilyn Monroe will meet guests, William Shakespeare — will tell children fairytales, and Cristiano Ronaldo — will manage the smart home system,” the website reads.

“It copies human facial expressions: can move its eyes, eyebrows, lips and other ‘muscles’, and also keep the conversation going and answer questions,” the website promises, noting that the products also come complete with “artificial skin.”

Promobot’s Robo-C costs between $20,000 and $50,000, according to Vice.