Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Update on Triplets Production Following the Death of Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving an update on his upcoming film, Triplets, sequel to the 1988 film Twins.

While attending his Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend, the 74-year-old actor opened up whether or not the sequel will be moving forward following the death of Ivan Reitman.

The 75-year-old filmmaker died peacefully in his sleep at his California home last month. Reitman, who helmed Twins, was set to return for the sequel prior to his death, with returning stars Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

"We had a little setback because the man that was suppose to direct it, who directed the first one, Twins, Ivan Reitman had passed away sadly to say. And so, you know now that we just wait a little bit until this whole thing cools down and then we're gonna readdress it," Schwarzenegger said, according to TheArnoldFans.com.

"But that's a project suppose to be filmed in October and so it could still be you know, but we just have to now look into a different director and just get into and to see if we are going to continue with this project."

News of the sequel was first announced late last year. Triplets — which was originally set to begin shooting in January in Boston — will see the two unlikely brothers Julian (Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (DeVito) learn they are part of a trio, Deadline reported. Tracy Morgan was tapped to join the cast as the third and long lost sibling, stepping in for Eddie Murphy.

"Twins was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them," Reitman told the outlet in September. "It was, 'I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.' We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily. And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I'd been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him."

Following Reitman's death, Schwarzenegger paid tribute to the late director on Instagram, calling him a "legend" and "comedy royalty" while reflecting on their final project together.

"Making Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop with Ivan was heaven for me. Spending the last few years working with him on Triplets, and once again seeing his passion and genius up close, was a joy," he said alongside a photo of himself, DeVito and Reitman. "Just last week, I was talking about how excited I was to be on set again with Ivan this fall."