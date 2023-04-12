Arnold Schwarzenegger Fills 'Giant' Potholes Himself, But Officials Say It's an Active Gas Service Trench

Arnold Schwarzenegger filmed himself filling two potholes in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday, but city officials say the star's goodwill was misplaced.

The 75-year-old Last Action Hero star and former governor of California took charge of what he called on Twitter a "giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks" by patching the area with asphalt. But a spokesperson for the city told NBC Los Angeles that the area is "not a pothole."

"It's a service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May," the official told the news station.

A spokesperson for the city did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comments, but a representative for Schwarzenegger pushed back at the city's response.

"The comment I saw from the city was that they would be filling the trench at the end of May," the contact told PEOPLE. "I'd be curious if they truly believe the best solution was to block off one direction of traffic for 2-3 months and force cars and bicyclists to drive the wrong way dangerously?"

"Honestly, the city is as bad at damage control as they are at performing basic services," they added."

In the video, Schwarzenegger — wearing his signature Terminator glasses — and his associate used shovels to smooth over asphalt after filling the hole, which looked to affect the bike lane of a street in the Brentwood neighborhood.

The minute-long clip, set to a funky 70s-era guitar riff, also captured the moment a motorist slowed down and thanked Schwarzenegger and his paving partner for their hard work.

"You have to do it yourself," the star told the woman in the car. "This is crazy, for three weeks, I've been waiting for this hole to be closed."

The city maintains that the gas company is continuing to work on the area.

"As is the case with similar projects impacting city streets, SoCal Gas will be required to repair the area once their work is completed," the spokesperson said per NBC Los Angeles.

Additionally, a Los Angeles Department of Public Works official pointed out to ABC-7 that Schwarzenegger's road patch won't really work, noting that the street is made of concrete not asphalt, which he used.

Last week at a press conference, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass promoted an initiative for area residents to report potholes and other damaged roads, which have been affected by the region's harsh winter storms.

"Our roads have been damaged by intense storms so we are implementing an intense, proactive response when it comes to filling potholes," she said on Twitter. "Thank you @MRodCD7 and @BSSLosAngeles for joining me in the Valley to share our approach and encourage the use of @MyLA311 to report potholes."