Arnold Schwarzenegger Spends Father’s Day on a Bike Ride with Girlfriend Heather Milligan

The actor and former California governor has gone on several bike rides during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back ... on a bike!

The actor enjoyed Father's Day this year with a bike ride in Los Angeles accompanied by his girlfriend Heather Milligan.

Arnold, 72, was photographed in Brentwood wearing a simple blue Tshirt, black shorts and dark sunglasses, while Milligan, 45, sported black workout gear and a baseball cap.

The Predator star's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger — who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt — wished her dad a happy day on Instagram.

"And happy Father’s Day to my dear daddy! I love you so much ♥️," Katherine, 30, wrote in the caption for a series of throwback photos, as well as one with her siblings and mom, Maria Shriver.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 26, also shared a tribute to the Terminator star, writing alongside a throwback photo, "Love you big guy @schwarzenegger."

It's not the first bike ride for Arnold in recent months.

In April, he was seen on a ride with Patrick and daughter Christina, 28. A few days later, the grandfather-to-be was photographed biking around Venice with Katherine and Pratt, shortly after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is expecting their first child together.

The former California governor has been advocating for the use of face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday, Arnold shared a video to Instagram encouraging Californians to wear a face covering in public — which current Governor Gavin Newsom made mandatory last week.

"All 5 California Governors agree. Wearing a mask protects the people around you," he wrote in the caption. "It isn’t political. It isn’t weak. It’s the right thing to do. It lets us get back to work. Just do it."