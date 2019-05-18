Arnold Schwarzenegger Speaks Out After Being Dropkicked by an 'Idiot' During Event in South Africa

Image zoom Sam Tabone/WireImage

Arnold Schwarzenegger was dropkicked from behind by an “idiot” while meeting with fans, and the whole thing was caught on video.

The Terminator actor has been in South Africa and was at a sporting event there when the dropkick took place. The 71-year-old former Governor of California took the time to sign autographs and chat with fans during a jump-rope competition for the Arnold Classic Africa in Johannesburg.

Just as Schwarzenegger went to hand the phone he was using to film with back to someone in the crowd, a man rushed behind him and went airborne as he dropkicked him, thus sending the action star to the crowd as he falls forward.

One fan amongst the crown captured the scene and posted it to Twitter on Saturday morning.

“I’m not an etiquette expert, but pretty sure if you want to ask Arnold Schwarzenegger for a Lamborghini, flying kicking him in the back is not a good start,” the video was captioned.

Schwarzenegger later tweeted that he was fine and initially thought he had been simply “jostled by the crowd” about an hour after the video was posted.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat,” he wrote.

Schwarzenegger is in the process of filming another entry of the Terminator franchise, with Terminator: Dark Fate set to be released November 2019.