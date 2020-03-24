Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates $1 Million to COVID-19 Medical Supply Relief: 'We Should All Do Our Part'

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger is trying to do his part during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former California governor and actor, 72, shared a screenshot of a GoFundMe page he helped co-create called “Frontline Responders Fund,” meant to provide medical professionals with critical supplies such as masks, gowns and gloves.

Schwarzenegger revealed he had donated $1 million to the fund in his Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better,” the Terminator star wrote in the caption.

He continued, “This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out.”

Schwarzenegger is listed on the fundraising team along with fellow actor Edward Norton, who donated $10,000 and helped raise $2,660 as of publication from six donations.

Gwyneth Paltrow also seemingly donated $100,000 to the fund. PEOPLE is out to the actress’ rep for comment.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is listed on the page as having donated $25,000. Silicon Valley angel investor Ron Conway donated $50,000, while famed computer scientist Paul Graham donated $1 million.

Donations to the campaign reached past $3 million toward a goal of $5 million at the time of publication. All donations will go directly to Flexport.org which organized the fund.

Earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

In a post shared on Reynolds’ Twitter and Instagram, the Deadpool star wrote, “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

“If you can give, these orgs need out help,” he continued. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

The actor tried to lighten the mood by ending his note with a joke, writing, “(Hugh Jackman‘s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH).”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also tried to help their community by donating $1 million to aid in relief efforts amid the ongoing pandemic, a source told PEOPLE.

The source said the contribution will be allocated in part to the New York Governor’s Office for the purchase of urgently needed ventilators and additionally towards WIN, an organization running 11 women’s shelters across New York City.

