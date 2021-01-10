Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Trump the 'Worst President Ever,' Compares Capitol Riots to Nazi Germany

"My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies and I know where such lies lead," Arnold Schwarzenegger said

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking a stand.

On Sunday, Schwarzenegger, 73, uploaded a video denouncing President Donald Trump and the deadly riots that broke out in the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden's November election win.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I grew up in Austria, I'm very aware of Kristallnacht or the 'Night of Broken Glass.' It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the proud boys," the former Republican Governor said in a video statement. "Wednesday was the day of broken glass right here in the United States."

"I grew up in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy. I was born in 1947, two years after the Second World War. Growing up I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," the actor recalled, sharing that his father "would come home drunk once or twice a week and he would scream and hit us and scare my mother."

Schwarzenegger went on to place the blame on Trump for continuing to make baseless claims of election fraud and "misleading people with lies."

"My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies and I know where such lies lead," he said. "President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst President ever."

In addition to denouncing Trump for inciting the Capitol riots, Schwarzenegger spoke out against "those elected officials who have enabled his lies and his treachery."

"They're complicit with those who carried the flag of self righteous insurrection into the Capitol," he shared. "We need public servants that serve something larger than their own power or their own party."

RELATED VIDEO: George Clooney Slams President Saying Capitol Riots Put Trump Family in 'Dustbin of History'

As his video statement came to an end, Schwarzenegger pulled out the sword he wielded in Conan the Barbarian.

"Now you see this sword? This is Conan's sword. Now here's the thing about swords, the more you temper a sword, the stronger it becomes," he said. "Our democracy is like the steel of this sword."

"We need to look past ourselves, our partisan disagreements and put our democracy first. And we need to heal, together from the trauma of what's just happened. We need to heal, not just as Republicans and Democrats, but as Americans," Schwarzenegger added, going on to urge his fans, no matter their political beliefs, to join him in supporting President-elect Biden.