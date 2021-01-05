Arnold Schwarzenegger Hilariously Confuses Son-in-Law Chris Pratt with Chris Evans: 'I've Screwed Up'

"Sorry about that. I should know your name, that’s for sure — you're my favorite son-in-law," the Terminator actor said

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger can't keep track of all the Hollywood Chrises.

While appearing in a virtual Instagram telethon for Greater Good hosted by Chris Pratt on Instagram on Dec. 31, the 73-year-old actor hilariously confused his son-in-law with another famous Chris — Chris Evans.

Schwarzenegger, who is the father of Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, was first introduced by the Jurassic World star, 41, with a sweet message. "Our next guest is Mr. Universe," Pratt began. "He is the Terminator, he is the former governor of California, he is my father-in-law, my daughter's grandfather. In a word, I better not screw this up or I will be terminated. There’s a lot riding on this."

Then, as Schwarzenegger popped into the chat, he referred to Pratt as his Marvel costar before quickly correcting himself. "Hello Chris Evans," he teased. "Not Chris Evans, sorry. I've screwed up this whole thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt."

Pratt laughed at the entire ordeal, as Schwarzenegger apologized. "Sorry about that. I should know your name, that's for sure — you're my favorite son-in-law," Schwarzenegger said before Pratt quipped, "I'm your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite."

Schwarzenegger's mix-up comes a few months after the Parks and Recreation star began trending on social media in October when filmmaker Amy Berg asked on Twitter which Hollywood Chris "has to go" and multiple users suggested Pratt.

At the time, many on Twitter cited a joke Pratt shared on Instagram that same month in which he poked fun at celebrities who urge their fans to vote. His post was criticized by some for being "insensitive" with the U.S. presidential election nearing at the time.

Several of the actor's A-list friends, including Robert Downey Jr., Zoë Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo, came to Pratt's defense and stood by his side as they shared personal anecdotes about their friendships with the actor.

Schwarzenegger Pratt also supported her husband on social media, responding to an Instagram post by E! News that asked followers the same question. The author and new mother wrote, "Is this really what we need?"

Last month, Schwarzenegger opened up about how he was surprised his daughter chose to marry an actor while chatting with his former costars from the 1990 film Kindergarten Cop during a Zoom reunion hosted by Yahoo! Entertainment.

While talking with the cast, Arnold spoke about raising his children on his film sets, and shared, "I never, ever thought that my daughter is going to marry an actor."

"I said to myself, she would be sick and tired of me dragging them to sets, having them watch me blowing up buildings and killing people," he added. "My kids always enjoyed it, but Katherine, she was crying always the first few movies."

Schwarzenegger, who also has four other children — daughter Christina, 29, and sons Patrick, 27, Christopher, 23, and Joeseph Baena, 23 — also called Pratt a "fantastic guy" and "so easy to get along with."