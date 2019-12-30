'Iconic Duo' Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood Going Skiing Together Before the New Year

Arnold Schwarzenegger is spending his last days of 2019 with a good friend.

The Terminator: Dark Fate actor, 72, shared a photo of himself and Clint Eastwood, 89, on Instagram Monday.

The two were dressed in ski gear, including goggles and ski hats as they enjoyed the slopes during a skiing trip.

“Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait. ⛷,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption.

The duo has been longtime friends, with Schwarzenegger telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2011 he admires Eastwood’s career.

“In the future, I have to adapt my roles to my age,” Schwarzenegger said at the time. “Clint Eastwood also has done it in the same way. Extreme fighting or shooting is not possible anymore. I want to be more encouraged as an actor and I believe that I can manage this challenge.”

He added, “I am like a sponge, which is absorbing all the knowledge and always be willing to learn all new things.”

As for Eastwood, the Hollywood actor and director has had a long career and doesn’t seem to consider stopping. He recently opened up about his age while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, “I don’t think about it.”

The actor and director turns 90 on May 31, 2020.

“I sometimes think, when I was a little kid and I used to hang out with my grandfather who was in his 90s, and I thought, ‘Jesus, who the h— would want to live this long,’” Eastwood recalled with a laugh.

DeGeneres replied, “Turns out you do.”

Eastwood has continued working, starring in and directing last year’s The Mule and directing the recent Richard Jewell as well as Sully, The 15:17 to Paris and American Sniper.