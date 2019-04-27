Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son Joseph Baena's College Graduation: 'I'm So Proud of You'

Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn’t be prouder!

The 71-year-old actor celebrated his son Joseph Baena‘s college graduation from Pepperdine University on Saturday and shared a photo to commemorate the occasion.

In the father-son picture, the Terminator actor holds the 21-year-old’s hand while smiling at the camera.

“Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day!” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption. “You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”

Schwarzenegger and Baena share a close bond, with the college graduate recreating his father’s classic pose after the former California governor won Mr. Olympia for the sixth consecutive time in 1975.

The actor has also shared some tips with Baena while lifting weights in January in a photo Baena, who was born to the action star and his former housekeeper Mildred Baena, shared on his Instagram Story.

Hulton Archive/Getty; Joseph Baena/Instagram

“Always 100%,” Baena wrote. “Especially when the boss is around,” he added with a sweat drop emoji.

In November, Baena shared another look at his physique while at the gym. Wearing a yellow cutoff shirt and black shorts in the video, he flexed his muscles and hinted that his progress at body lifting was just the start of his fitness routine.

“It’s only the beginning 🙌🏼 #progress #classicphysique @seancaseyfitness,” he wrote in the caption.